¡Hasta cuándo! / Until When?!

(English version bellow)

Massachusetts fue el primer estado al que llegué cuando emigré a Estados Unidos a comenzar una nueva vida. Y siempre he tenido una fascinación especial por ese lugar del norte, en el que nunca me sentí discriminada.

Admiro cada logro que se consigue en ese estado, desde políticos a deportivos y celebro la libertad y avances que muestra. Pero este fin de semana no pude sentirme más orgullosa. Miles de ‘bostonianos’ se concentraron en las calles de la ciudad para demostrar a los ‘supremacistas’ blancos que sí se puede sustituir el odio por el amor.

Y es que un grupo de ultraderecha había convocado a una marcha para protestar, según ellos, por el maltrato que sufrieron en Charlottesville, Virginia, pero los que decidieron contraprotestar fueron más grandes en número y en espíritu y lograron minimizar la marcha del odio que terminó desapercibida, ante el total de gente apostando por la unidad de todas las razas y géneros, sin que se reportaran incidentes violentos.

Y es que los últimos acontecimientos en el país, llevan solo a una ruta: el discurso de odio y división que ha mantenido el presidente Donald Trump desde el inicio de su campaña electoral.

Desde 2015, arrancó su carrera electoral atacando sin piedad a los inmigrantes mexicanos (entiéndase que entre esos entramos todos los hispanos, aquí todos somos mexicanos) y siguió su discurso atacando a mujeres, razas, ninusválidos y personas de orientación sexual diferente. En fin, mostraba su disposición a no dejar ‘piedra sobre piedra’ a su paso.

Y en aquella época no lo vimos como un peligro, sino como un payaso que nunca llegaría a la presidencia. Por ello no nos preocupaban demasiado sus bravatas, su estilo poco convencional, irrespetuoso, sus insultos y gestos fuera de lugar.

Desde el inicio de su presidencia, no ha habido un solo día en el que no sorprenda con algún comentario o acción en contra de alguien. En nuestro caso, los constantes ataques a los inmigrantes, tanto hispanos como musulmanes, haitianos, etc, han sido el pan de cada día y Donald Trump no deja de mostrar su desdén por los latinos. Evitó estar en la tradicional celebración del Cinco de Mayo en la Casa Blanca y nos falta aún ver cómo va a manejarse durante la celebración del Mes de la Herencia Hispana.

Lo cierto es que durante estos siete meses de presidencia la agenda de odio de Trump y su gabinete ha alimentado ese mismo sentimiento en grupos que antes, durante la presidencia de Obama, se sintieron oprimidos, primero, porque un negro estaba a cargo del país más importante del mundo (nunca vieron que también Obama era mitad blanco) y segundo, porque siguió una administración a favor de los más necesitados (que son, sin duda, las minorías).

Por eso hoy, con un presidente que los respalda, se ha generado ese clima en que un gran grupo de personas, autollamadas ‘supremacistas’, ‘nacionalistas’ o ‘neonazis’ se vuelcan a las calles cada día con todo el valor para insultar y amenazar a cuanta persona no encaja en su perfecto perfil racista.

¿Hasta cuando el país más poderoso y diverso del mundo va a tolerar tener cómo presidente a Donald Trump? Cuatro años se perfilan eternos con este hombre que nunca moderó su lenguaje, que se ve imposible de actuar con mesura y que está acostumbrado a tratar con lacayos y no con consejeros. Parece que para Trump lo más importante es salir con su capricho y no trabajar por el bien común de esta gran nación.

Until When?!

Massachusetts was the first state that I arrived to when I immigrated to the United States to start a new life, and I have always had a special fascination for that part of the country; one where I never felt discriminated.

I admire every accomplished achievement in that state, from politics to sports and I celebrate the liberty and progress it shows. But this weekend I couldn’t have felt more proud. Thousands of Bostonians congregated in city streets to show white supremacists that one can substitute hatred for love.

A far-right group had called for a march to protest, according to them, the mistreatment suffered in Charlottesville, Virginia. Those who decided to counteract were larger in number and spirit and managed to minimize the march of hatred that was almost unnoticed, before the total of people betting for the unity of all the races and sorts, without any reported incidents of violence.

The latest developments in the country lead only one route: a tone of hatred and division that has President Donald Trump maintained since the beginning of his election campaign.

Since 2015, he began his electoral career by ruthlessly attacking Mexican immigrants (understand that within this all Hispanics enter, we are all Mexicans here). He followed by attacking women, races, the disabled, and people of different sexual orientations. In short, he showed his willingness to leave no stone in his path unturned.

And at that time we did not see him as a threat, but as a clown who would never reach the presidency. So we weren’t worried about his bravado, unconventional style, disrespect, insults and gestures that were out of place.

Since the beginning of his presidency, there has not been a single day where he does not surprise us with a comment or action against anyone. In our case, the constant attacks on immigrants, Hispanics, Muslims, Haitians, etc., have been the daily bread and Donald Trump does not fail to show his disdain for Latinos. He avoided being a part of the traditional celebration of Cinco de Mayo in the White House and we still have to see how he will handle himself during the celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month.

The truth is that during these seven months of presidency, Trump’s hate agenda and cabinet have fueled that same sentiment in groups that in the past, like during Obama’s presidency, felt oppressed, first, because an African American was in charge of the country (they never saw that Obama was half white) and second, because he followed an administration in favor of those most in need (who are undoubtedly minorities).

That is why today, with a president who supports them, climate has been generated in which a large group of people, self-named ‘supremacists’, ‘nationalists’ or ‘neo-Nazis’ are taking to the streets with the courage to insult and to threaten any person who does not fit his or her perfect race profile.

Until what point will the most powerful and diverse country in the world tolerate having Donald Trump as president? Four years will be eternal with this man, a man who does not censor his language or words, who does not act with moderation and is accustomed to dealing with lackeys and not with advisers. It seems that to Trump, the most important thing is to go on with his whim and not to work for the common good of this great nation.