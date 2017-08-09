¿Hay ambiente para la reforma migratoria?

(English version bellow)

Parece que finalmente el tema migratorio podría tomar protagonismo en la legislatura federal y no sabemos siquiera por qué lado se inclinará.

Por un lado, algunos políticos buscan a toda costa endurecer las leyes migratorias y asegurar la frontera y reducir la migración legal al país, por el otro, grupos demócratas y bipartidistas presentan alternativas para frenar la cancelación de los permisos para ‘soñadores’ (DACA) y revivir el proyecto de reforma migratoria que murió en el congreso en 2014.

El presidente Donald Trump dio su respaldo al proyecto de ley RAISE que, en pocas palabras, tiene como propósito reducir a la mitad la inmigración legal a EE.UU. eliminando el programa de lotería de visas, creando un sistema de ‘mérito’ que priorice a aquellos extranjeros que hablen inglés, sean capaces de mantenerse a sí mismo y muestren cualidades que puedan ayudar a la economía estadounidense.

En general, si la ley entra en vigor, en un promedio de 10 años los inmigrantes que se legalizan en el país serían cerca de la mitad de los que lo hacen actualmente.

Pareciera que al presidente la palabra inmigrante, legal o no, simplemente le apesta.

A esta propuesta se suma la iniciativa de los senadores Thom Tillis, de Carolina del Norte, John Barrsso, de Wyoming y John Cornyn, que buscan endurecer las leyes migratorias e incrementar la seguridad fronteriza.

El fiscal general, Sessions, también anunció el recorte de un programa de ayuda federal para todas aquellas ciudades que no colaboran con las agencias de Inmigración del país.

Al no tener una respuesta clara sobre el futuro de DACA, los legisladores demócratas adelantan un proyecto de ley que busca proteger a más de 750.000 jóvenes no nacidos en el país, pero que “son tan americanos como cualquier otro”, tal como dijo el representante por Illinois, Luis Gutiérrez.

En este último juego de tira y encoge, el senador republicano John McCain anunció que retomará el proyecto bipartidista para la reforma migratoria que fuera aprobado en la Cámara Alta en 2014 y que murió esperando el consentimiento de los miembros del Congreso.

Pero con todas estas propuestas y acciones a favor y en contra de la inmigración… será que tenemos una esperanza para la regularización de millones de inmigrantes indocumentados en el país… como dicen en mi país, la esperanza es lo último que se pierde.

Is there atmosphere for immigration reform?

It finally looks like the topic of immigration reform could take leadership in the federal legislation and we do not know which way it will go.

On one hand, some politicians are searching at all costs to strengthen immigration laws, toughen the border, and reduce legal immigration to the country. On the other hand, Democratic and bipartisan groups are presenting alternatives to halt the cancelation of permits for the “dreamers” (DACA) and revive immigration reform bill that died in Congress in 2014.

President Donald Trump gave his support to the bill “RAISE” that proposes to reduce in half the legal immigration to the United States, eliminating the visa lottery program, and creating a merit system that prioritizes those foreigners who speak English, are capable of maintaining themselves, and demonstrate qualities that can help boost the US economy.

In theory, if this law comes into play, in an average of 10 years, the immigrants that can become legal in the country is close to half of those that are doing it now.

It looks like the word “immigrant” – legal or not – does not appeal to the President.

This proposal is strengthened by the initiative of two Senators – Tom Tillis of North Carolina and John Cornyn of Wyoming. They look to reinforce immigration laws and increase security at the border wall.

The Attorney General, Sessions, also announced the cut of federal aid to those cities that do not cooperate with the immigration agencies of the country.

With not having a clear answer on the future of DACA, the Democratic legislators have advanced a bill that seeks to protect over 750,000 youths not born in the US, but are “as American as anyone else,” as stated by Illinois Rep. Luis Gutiérrez.

In this last game of tug of war, the Republican senator John McCain announced that he would resume the bipartisan immigration reform bill that was approved in the Upper House in 2014, and later died waiting on an agreement from the members of Congress.

But with all of these proposals and actions for and against immigration… we may have hope for the regularization of millions of undocumented immigrants in the country… and they say in my country, hope is the last thing that is lost.