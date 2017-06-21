Welcome HOLA News

This past April, Hola began working on a new project to better serve our community. Through our Facebook pages and Hola Noticias, we conducted a survey to determine our reader’s opinions and expectations. More than 350 people responded to the survey, letting us know their likes, needs, and vision for our newspaper as their main source of information. Based on the results, we began working on improving our weekly publication’s content and design. As of today, we are HOLA News, a different and more modern publication, designed to optimize your time while keeping you well informed.

Always true to our beliefs about the importance of highlighting the achievements of our community, Hola News will continue covering the stories of those Hispanic children, youth and adults who have achieved their dreams, managed to change their lives, and as a result have become an inspiration to everyone.



The results of the survey also showed us that families as a whole read and enjoy our content, but that the younger members faced difficulties when reading in Spanish. To fulfill everyone’s needs, within the same newspaper, we have incorporated select articles in English. Because children also need to develop their Spanish speaking and writing skills, we have incorporated a “Children’s Section” with educational games, allowing them to practice their Spanish in a fun and interactive way.

In this fast changing world, everything is constantly renewed. Hola News introduces its weekly “Technology” section that will keep you informed on the latest innovations and technological advances.

All these changes and exciting updates can also be found on holanews.com and on all of our social networks where almost 60,000 people follow us daily. We are confident that these updates will be to your liking and benefit because we are still the newspaper that thinks of you!