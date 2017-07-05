Vivir en incertidumbre

Mayra Arteaga | [email protected]

Once millones de indocumentados en el país a diario esperan no encontrarse con el momento en que un agente de Inmigración los detenga, en estos tiempos en el que el solo hecho de haber buscado un mejor futuro en este país los convierte de inmediato en criminales, bajo las nuevas directrices del gobierno del presidente Donald Trump.

Junto a ellos, un poco más de un millón de personas con algún tipo de protección migratoria, también están pasando momentos de incertidumbre el no saber lo que viene.

Los beneficiarios del Estatus de Protección Temporal (TPS), los protegidos bajo la Acción Diferida para los Llegados en la Infancia (DACA), los refugiados (entre los que también figuran los originarios de El Salvador, Honduras y Guatemala) y los inmigrantes que habían conseguido la suspensión de su deportación, entre otros, ahora están a la expectativa de lo que pueda venir.

Y es que las noticias sobre inmigración en EE.UU. no suenan alentadoras. La semana pasada, el lunes, la Corte Suprema de Justicia del país aprobó parcialmente el veto migratorio de Trump que prohíbe la entrada de refugiados por un periodo de 120 días y el arribo de ciudadanos de siete países durante 90 días.

El mandatario dio paso a su veto y desde las ocho de la noche del jueves 29 de junio, entró en vigor. Las directrices de este establecen que los que quieran ingresar al país deberán demostrar que tienen una relación con padres, cónyuges, hijos, yernos, nueras o hermanos que ya están en territorio estadounidense. Quien no tenga un vínculo ‘genuino’ no podrá entrar. Simple.

A esto se suma que los refugiados que estaban a la espera de llegar a EE.UU. deberán seguir esperando indefinidamente…

Por si esto fuera poco, los fiscales de 10 estados, liderados por Texas, exigieron al presidente Trump la cancelación de DACA para el 5 de septiembre, de lo contrario acudirán a las cortes para conseguir su objetivo.

Pareciera que estos funcionarios no han revisado los aportes que casi 800.000 ‘dreamers’ están haciendo al país.

Una última estocada para los inmigrantes durante la semana pasada fue la aprobación en el Congreso federal de dos proyectos de ley, uno apuntando a castigar las ciudades ‘santuario’ y el otro buscando endurecer las penas a los inmigrantes que reingresen al país luego de ser deportados. Pero aún falta que lo ratifique el Senado.

Todo esto sucediendo cuando apenas nos acercamos a los primeros seis meses de un mandato de cuatro años del excelentísimo señor presidente Donald Trump.

Living in uncertainty

Every day, eleven million undocumented immigrants in the country hope that they don’t have a run-in with an immigration agent. Under President Donald Trump’s new government guidelines, the mere fact that they sought a better future in this country has turned them into criminals.

Alongside them, a little over one million people with some type of immigration protection are also experiencing moments of uncertainty in not knowing what’s to come.

Temporary Protection Status (TPS) beneficiaries, those protected under the Deferred Action for Child Arrivals (DACA), refugees (including those from El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala) and immigrants who obtained a suspension of their deportation, among others, are now anxiously waiting to see what could come next.

The current news on immigration in the United States does not sound encouraging. Last Monday, the Supreme Court partially approved the Trump immigration veto banning the entry of refugees for a period of 120 days and the arrival of citizens from seven countries for 90 days.

The president gave way to his order and from eight o’clock on Thursday June 29th, it came into full effect. The guidelines establish that those who want to enter the country must demonstrate that they have a relationship with parents, spouses, children, sons-in-law, or daughters or brothers who are already in US territory. Whoever does not have a ‘genuine’ bond cannot enter. Simple as that.

In addition, the refugees who were waiting to come to the U.S. will not continue to wait indefinitely.

As it that weren’t enough, ten state prosecutors, led by Texas, demanded that President Trump cancel DACA by September 5th. If he does not do so, they will go to court.

It seems evident that these particular officials have not considered the contributions that approximately 800,000 dreamers are making to this country.

The final blow for immigrants last week was the passing of two congressional bills, one aimed at punishing the “sanctuary” cities, and the other seeking to harden penalties for immigrants who re-enter the country after being deported. However these bills still need to be ratified by the Senate.

And all of this is happening in just the first six months of Mr. Donald Trump’s four year presidency…